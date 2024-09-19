Consent Granted For Birkenhead Development

Photo/Supplied

An independent panel has approved resource consent, subject to conditions, for the construction of the Verran Mews residential development in Birkenhead, Auckland.

Sweet New Zealand Co. Limited applied for resource consent under the COVID-19 Recovery (Fast-track Consenting) Act 2020. The application involves subdividing approximately 2.6 hectares of land in Birkenhead.

The resource consent conditions are in the decision report on the page linked below.

The decision comes 129 working days after the application was lodged with the Environmental Protection Authority.

The Environmental Protection Authority is not involved in the decision-making. We provide procedural advice and administrative support to the panel convenor, Judge Laurie Newhook, and the expert consenting panel he appoints.

