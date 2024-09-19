Wellington Regional Council Spends More Than $2.8 Million On “Cosmetic Upgrades” For Naenae Subway Station

Wellington Regional Council has today released documents showing that, in partnership with Metlink, more than $2.8 million in “cosmetic upgrades” has been spent on Naenae subway station. The upgrades include a $127,000 LED handrail, $29,000 on a public consultation questionnaire, and more than $159,000 on entrance signage.

Taxpayers’ Union Communications Officer, Alex Emes, said:

“These recent reports by Wellington Regional Council are a classic example of more ‘nice-to-have’ spending from local councils.

“$127,000 on an LED handrail is shameful. With egregious spending like this, it appears that the council is attempting to maximise costs rather than minimise them.

“This latest spending spree includes $29,000 on a “public consultation questionnaire” and more than $159,000 on entrance signs. How big and bright are these signs being installed for them to cost the same amount as a brand new Porsche?

“In their statement today, Wellington Regional Council said the cosmetic changes were for ‘safety’. Surely they could have just installed some lights in the station that would have provided the same amount of safety while costing a fraction of the $127,000 now wasted.

“With a cosmetic makeover of a subway station costing more than $2.8 million, questions needs to be asked about how these spending decisions were made. Is the council deciding to now send ratepayer funds to the highest bidder?”

NOTES:

