Work At Sawyers Bay SH88 With Detours At Times Starts In Ten Days' Time

Thursday, 19 September 2024, 4:34 pm
Press Release: NZ Transport Agency

Ahead of the cruise ship season, NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) has more than a fortnight’s highway reconstruction work to do on SH88/Sir John Thorne Drive in Sawyers Bay.

“There will be temporary traffic signals 24/7 at the intersection of Station Road from 6am Sunday, 29 September to 6am Wednesday, 16 October,” says NZTA Journey Manager Nicole Felts.

“We need to excavate this part of SH88 and replace it with new asphalt so we have to use traffic signals and reduce speeds in Sawyers Bay,” she says. “Work will run across all seven days of each week, 24 hours a day. Crews will do their best to minimise noise for local residents and businesses.”

The work coincides with the school holidays which means the detour will largely not affect school children during normal school hours.

Detour for Station Road at times

At times during this work, the entrance to Station Road will be closed. “People wanting to turn onto Station Road or exit to SH88 via Station Road, will have a detour via Stevenson Ave and Borlases Road.” (See map below)

Miss Felts thanks all SH88 road users for their patience while this piece of highway gets rebuilt ahead of the cruise ship season, which starts mid-October.

“We know this intensive project coincides with the school holidays and given this is a key freight route for the Port of Otago, we ask everyone to build in a little extra time getting through and around Sawyers Bay for these two-and-a-half weeks.”

This project requires dry weather so dates may be pushed out if it is wet.

