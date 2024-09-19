Changes Proposed To Local Alcohol Rules

A reduction in opening hours for off-licences, and restrictions on sale of alcohol at events targeted at young people are among changes proposed in a review of Wairarapa’s Local Alcohol Policy (LAP), open for consultation from tomorrow (Friday, 20 September 2024).

The LAP is a combined policy of Masterton, Carterton and South Wairarapa district councils and guides licensing decisions so that they:

promote the safe and responsible sale, supply and consumption of alcohol

reflect the views of our communities

provide certainty and clarity for applicants and the public.

The Chair of the Wairarapa Policy Working Group, Carterton District Councillor Robyn Cherry-Campbell said a local alcohol policy was intended to provide effective guidance for the decisions of the District Licensing Committee and the Alcohol Regulatory and Licensing Authority.

“The policy aims to promote safe and responsible sale, supply and consumption of alcohol, and reflect the views of our community when it comes to the location, number, hours and conditions that apply to licensed premises,” she said.

“We have been through an information gathering process, including consulting with Police, licensing inspectors, and Medical Officers of Health, and this has led to the proposed changes that we are now consulting on.”

Key proposed changes to the LAP include:

No new off-licences will be granted for premises within 100m of a sensitive site, unless an exemption applies. An off-licence can sell alcohol for consumption somewhere else e.g. at home. A sensitive site includes places such as a childcare or educational facility, playground or recreational facility, healthcare facility, marae, a place of worship.

Changing the maximum trading hours for off-licence premises from 7am to 10pm, to 9am to 10pm. This would exclude supermarkets and grocery stores which retain the hours of 7am to 10pm.

Providing flexibility to how events are structured across the year. Rather than restricting the licensee to one entertainment event a month, it is proposed that the LAP allow up to 12 events under a special licence in any 12-month period, with a special licence for a series of events not exceeding a period of six months. A permanent licence (or variation to an existing permanent licence) would be required to exceed this.

Special licences will not be granted for events focused on children and young people aged under 18 years old, such as children’s sports games, school galas, and school kapa haka events. The age limit aligns with the legal age to purchase alcohol which is 18 years.

Requiring the District Licensing Committee, when considering licence applications, to take into account the appropriateness of associating the consumption of alcohol with driving events. Applicants need to demonstrate they have put in place practical steps to minimise the risk of driving under the influence of alcohol.

All material related to the consultation is available through the three district council websites (for Masterton Have Your Say - Masterton District Council (mstn.govt.nz)) including the draft proposed LAP (PDF, 374KB), and the Statement of Proposal (PDF, 625KB).

The consultation runs from 20 September until 4pm on Sunday 20 October. There are a number of ways to make submissions:

Complete the online submission form.

Download a fillable pdf submission form from any of the above websites and email to: submissions@mstn.govt.nz

Pick up a submission form from one of our libraries or customer service centres or print out our printer-friendly form from the websites above.

Post it to Masterton District Council, Freepost 112477, PO Box 444, Masterton 5840, or drop it off to one of our libraries or customer service centres.

Masterton District Council 161 Queen Street, Masterton

Carterton District Council 28 Holloway Street, Carterton

South Wairarapa District Council 19 Kitchener Street, Martinborough

Phone the Masterton team on 06 370 6300 between 9am and 4pm Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays) and tell us what you think.

For people wanting to formally present their views, a joint hearing by two elected representatives of each of the District Councils will be held on Wednesday 23 October 2024.

© Scoop Media

