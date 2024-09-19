Industrial Action Continues To Disrupt Metlink Rail Services

Ongoing disruption to Metlink passenger rail services is expected due to industrial action by the Rail and Maritime Transport Union.

Metlink was informed on Friday 13 September by its rail operator Transdev that its staff affiliated with the union would be undertaking continuous work-to-rule industrial action ahead of mediation associated with collective bargaining.

Metlink understands that bargaining talks will take place tomorrow morning (Friday 20 September) and mediation will be brought forward from Thursday 26 September to Monday 23 September.

Metlink group manager Samantha Gain says passengers should plan ahead as services may be cancelled or delayed at short notice. Where possible, passengers should travel by other means.

“Know before you go is the main message. It’s vital that our rail passengers keep a close eye on the Metlink website or app to stay informed of any service disruption,” Ms Gain says.

“Because of the nature of the industrial action, it’s hard to predict which services will be affected. Service alerts on the website and app are the best way for customers to get this information as quickly and accurately as possible.

“Limited bus replacements will be available for cancelled services, and passengers should continue to tag on and off all train and bus replacement services.

“We know that some people have been hit with Snapper penalties after not being able to complete their journeys. We will work closely with them and Snapper to ensure customers are not unfairly disadvantaged.

“If you tag-on at the rail platform but then your train is cancelled, you can tag-off at the same platform within 40 minutes to avoid a penalty fare.

“We respect the right of union members to take industrial action, but we know our passengers will be frustrated by any disruptions, particularly at short notice. We are grateful for their patience and understanding, and their support of our rail staff.

“Metlink encourages the Rail and Maritime Transport Union and Transdev to negotiate in good faith to resolve the situation as soon as possible.”

