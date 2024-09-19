Hospital Cuts Hurt - Dunedin Prepares To March

Hospital Cuts hurt (Photo/Supplied)

Dunedin (Thursday, 19 September 2024) – Get ready to march.

That is the rallying cry from Mayor of Dunedin Jules Radich as the city gears up for one of the largest public protest movements in recent times.

The Hospital Cuts Hurt campaign, launched by Mayor Radich and Councillors this week, aims to fight any clinical cuts to the New Dunedin Hospital project.

As part of the campaign, people in Dunedin and across the South are being encouraged to take to the streets next weekend.

Mayor Radich says, “Hospital cuts hurt everybody, not just the people of Dunedin, and we need as many people as possible to join us on this march and head off any clinical cuts to the New Dunedin Hospital project.

“This hospital will be a critically important regional facility for the entire lower South Island, and we need everyone’s support to send a powerful message to the politicians in Wellington.

“Our message is simple: No clinical cuts. Keep your hospital promise.”

The march will be held next Saturday (28 September 2024) beginning at 12 noon outside the Dental School, and will be led by Mayor Radich, Councillors and clinicians.

The protest will travel down George Street to the Octagon by 1pm, where Mayor Radich and other speakers will then address the crowd.

People wanting to join the march should meet outside the Dental School’s Great King Street entrance in time for the midday start. George Street will be closed to vehicles, with temporary traffic management in place, for the duration of the march.

“We are encouraging everyone who takes part to wear white and bring along their own clever placards that tell us what the hospital cuts would mean for you. We’ll have marshals and chants ready to go.

“This is going to be big, and it needs to be, to make sure our voices are heard in Wellington. Join us next Saturday and make sure we deliver this message, firmly, fairly and with one very loud voice.”

