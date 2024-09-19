CSF To Partner With The Government On Its Sustainable Finance Strategy For NZ

The Centre for Sustainable Finance: Toitū Tahua (CSF) welcomes today’s announcement by Minister of Climate Change Hon. Simon Watts at the RIAA Conference Aotearoa NZ 2024 that the New Zealand Government is partnering with CSF to develop a sustainable finance strategy for Aotearoa New Zealand.

The strategy will provide clarity on the Government’s priorities to increase the flow of domestic and international capital for sustainable and transition opportunities.

Sustainable finance can help Aotearoa New Zealand to:

Reduce greenhouse gas emissions to maintain our access to international markets

Seize new growth and productivity opportunities

Responsibly manage our natural resources

Build a resilient economy that can adapt to future shocks.

The strategy is expected to consider opportunities to align New Zealand with developments in other countries including Australia, Singapore and the United Kingdom which have similar initiatives.

It is expected to provide a cohesive framework that is recognisable to international capital providers and guide related areas of work including the development of green taxonomies and innovative sector financing work aimed at accelerating private finance.

Jo Kelly, Chief Executive of the Centre for Sustainable Finance: Toitū Tahua (CSF), said:

“We welcome this Government’s approach to partnering with the financial sector through CSF to advance sustainable finance in New Zealand. Our ranking on attractiveness for climate investment is low relative to other developed countries. A coordinated approach to mobilising sustainable and transition finance is key to decarbonising our economy, meeting our international obligations, maintaining access to international markets and ensuring a cleaner, healthier, more resilient economy here at home.”

About the Centre for Sustainable Finance: Toitū Tahua

The Centre for Sustainable Finance: Toitū Tahua (CSF) is an independently governed charitable trust founded in 2021 by major financial institutions, Crown entities and philanthropies. CSF works to identify actionable pathways and remove barriers to funding and financing the green transition.

© Scoop Media

