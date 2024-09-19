Christchurch Police Make Arrest For Burglaries And Thefts From Cars

Christchurch Police today arrested a 28-year-old man in relation to burglaries and thefts from cars which have been occurring in the Christchurch hill suburbs including Sumner, Mount Pleasant, Heathcote Valley, Hillsborough and Cashmere over recent months.

The man will be appearing in Christchurch District Court on Friday morning (20 September) charged with multiple offences.

Christchurch Police's Tactical Crime unit also executed a search warrant, which resulted in the recovery of some stolen property.

Investigations are continuing and further charges are likely.

