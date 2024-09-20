Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Police Seeking Witnesses To Stabbing Incident In Riccarton

Friday, 20 September 2024, 8:12 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Attribute to Detective Sergeant James Haigh, Canterbury Metro Police:

A man remains in Christchurch Hospital in a critical condition after being stabbed in Riccarton yesterday evening.

The incident occurred at around 5:40pm at the intersection of Clarence Street and Blenheim Road outside a carwash business.

Two cars were at the red lights on Clarence Street, when a male has gotten out of one of the vehicles and attacked the victim who was in the other car.

The offender has then fled north on Clarence Street towards Riccarton Road.

The victim was in a red vehicle.

Police have an investigation underway and are working to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Police are appealing for anyone who was in the area and may have witnessed this incident or has footage of it.

If you have any information that could help our enquiries, please update us online now or call 105.

Please use the reference number 240919/8018.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

