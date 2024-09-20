Homicide Investigation - Levin

Attribute to Detective Inspector Craig Sheridan, Criminal Investigations Manager for Central District:

A 31-year-old man has been charged with murder following an incident in Levin yesterday evening.

At approximately 10:10pm, emergency services were called to an address where a 57-year-old man had been assaulted. Despite attempts by paramedics to resuscitate the victim, he died shortly after at the scene.

The alleged offender will be appearing in Levin District Court today.

The Police investigation is ongoing however Police are not currently seeking anyone else in relation to this matter.

