Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Cook Strait Ferry Woes Another Reminder

Friday, 20 September 2024, 11:00 am
Press Release: Ia Ara Aotearoa Transporting New Zealand

20 September 2024

National road freight association Ia Ara Aotearoa Transporting New Zealand is concerned to hear this morning that Bluebridge’s ferry, the MV Connemara, had reported engine trouble in Cook Strait.

Dom Kalasih, interim chief executive of Transporting New Zealand, says he understands the prompt response with tug assistance and the professionalism of the Bluebridge crew meant no one was at risk, which is always a relief.

"I'm sure the team at Bluebridge will be even more concerned than us to determine what has gone wrong and I’ll stick to my rule of refraining from speculation as to what went wrong."

"But my stance, and that of Transporting New Zealand, is that no matter who is operating the ferry services across the strait, we all need a reliable, safe platform that is cost effective and fit for purpose."

"It’s also a reminder of the perils of having less ships rather than more. The iReX scheme would have had two large ferries. I think the magic number is closer to three."

About Ia Ara Aotearoa Transporting New Zealand

Ia Ara Aotearoa Transporting New Zealand is the peak national membership association representing the road freight transport industry. Our members operate urban, rural and inter- regional commercial freight transport services throughout the country.

Road is the dominant freight mode in New Zealand, transporting 92.8% of the freight task on a tonnage basis, and 75.1% on a tonne-km basis. The road freight transport industry employs over 34,000 people across more than 4,700 businesses, with an annual turnover of $6 billion.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Ia Ara Aotearoa Transporting New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 