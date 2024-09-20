Ōpōtiki Harbour Walls Open To The Public

20 September, 2024

Dignitaries and guests visited Ōpōtiki today to mark the completion of construction work on the 350m-long harbour seawalls.

The Deputy Prime Minister, the Rt Hon Winston Peters and the Regional Development Minister, Hon Shane Jones were welcomed with a pōhiri from Te Whakatōhea on the landward side of the eastern seawall. They were joined by guests, some with involvement in the project dating back more than 20 years.

Beautiful image from Opotiki- Powhenua- Waiotahe Beach Opotiki (Photo/Supplied)

Ōpōtiki Mayor, David Moore, said that the event brought together the huge range of people involved in making the vision a reality, bringing together a family of projects that work in concert to improve the opportunities and wellbeing of the district.

“It is incredible to consider that more than twenty years ago, [former Mayor] John Forbes and [Whakatōhea leader] Robert Edwards were sitting together considering how the Ōpōtiki community could turn its fortunes around and bring back the prosperity of Ōpōtiki’s past. They looked out to sea and saw the potential there. But more importantly, they started planning for it and all the different parts of the puzzle that would need to come together.

“This event marks a significant milestone and there have been many others over the years in all the different projects – the first mussel lines in the water, the opening of the processing factory, building and purchasing specialist vessels, first boats between the walls, upgrades at the Ōpōtiki wharf. And there are more to come as other projects finish or come online. This is an ongoing process for all of us.

“This absolutely wouldn’t be possible without the funding and support of Kānoa and central government’s commitment to providing the tools and funding so that regions can build their own growth in the way that we best know how.

“But I do want to acknowledge how much work has been done by so many people to get to this point. Three mayors have now carried this torch, many leadership teams and staff at both council and Whakatōhea. We’ve had incredible supporters in many ministries and departments, industry and research, politicians of all stripes, and genuine grass-roots support in our community to get this off the ground,” Mayor Moore said.

In particular, Mayor Moore acknowledged Toi Moana Bay of Plenty Regional Council as one of the first to show their confidence in the vision and contribute the first $20million to the project back in 2013 through the Toi Moana regional infrastructure fund.

Regional Council Chair, Doug Leeder, said that collaboration had been key to the success of the project.

“The Ōpōtiki Harbour project illustrates what can be achieved when central, regional and local government, iwi, business and local stakeholders genuinely work together with a common goal.

“With our contribution through the regional infrastructure fund, we recognised the benefits the harbour will bring to the whole region through new, sustainable and skilled jobs, education and training, business and growth opportunities. It opens new pathways to achieve better social and economic outcomes," Mr Leeder said.

Other key milestones:

July 2023 - Cut through and first water flows between seawalls -Water flows between Ōpōtiki seawalls for the first time - Ōpōtiki District Council (odc.govt.nz)

Sept 2023 - Channel open to boats - A significant milestone for Ōpōtiki - Ōpōtiki District Council (odc.govt.nz)

March 2022 – Construction halfway mark - Ōpōtiki Harbour construction passes the halfway mark - Ōpōtiki District Council (odc.govt.nz)

July 2021 - Local Government award for project - Opotiki's Harbour Project wins local government award - Ōpōtiki District Council (odc.govt.nz)

June 2020 – Site induction and blessing - Site induction and blessing before Harbour works - Ōpōtiki District Council (odc.govt.nz)

March 2020 – Ōpōtiki community celebrate funding announcement with a street party - Ōpōtiki to celebrate with a street party - Ōpōtiki District Council (odc.govt.nz)

Feb 2020 – Funding announced for Ōpōtiki harbour build - Funding announced for build of Ōpōtiki Harbour - Ōpōtiki District Council (odc.govt.nz)

Project history - 2013 and earlier announcements including successful Regional Infrastructure Fund outcome.

© Scoop Media

