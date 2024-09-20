Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Tokoroa Police Arrest Gang Member; Seize Meth, Firearms And Cash

Friday, 20 September 2024, 2:21 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Tokoroa Police have arrested a gang member and seized methamphetamine, firearms and cash following search warrants in Tokoroa and Putaruru this week.

The gang member, a 45-year-old Tokoroa man, is facing a number of charges including possession of methamphetamine for supply and unlawful possession of a firearm.

He will be appearing in Rotorua District Court on Saturday 21 September.

Enquiries into drug-related offending are ongoing in the Tokoroa and Putāruru areas.

Police ask that anyone with information about criminal behaviour in their communities contact us so that we can investigate.

Reports can be made via 105, or information can be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 