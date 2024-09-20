Tokoroa Police Arrest Gang Member; Seize Meth, Firearms And Cash

Tokoroa Police have arrested a gang member and seized methamphetamine, firearms and cash following search warrants in Tokoroa and Putaruru this week.

The gang member, a 45-year-old Tokoroa man, is facing a number of charges including possession of methamphetamine for supply and unlawful possession of a firearm.

He will be appearing in Rotorua District Court on Saturday 21 September.

Enquiries into drug-related offending are ongoing in the Tokoroa and Putāruru areas.

Police ask that anyone with information about criminal behaviour in their communities contact us so that we can investigate.

Reports can be made via 105, or information can be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

