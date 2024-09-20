Arrest Made Following Assault, Riccarton

Attributable to Detective Sergeant James Haigh:

A man has been arrested following an assault outside a Blenheim Road carwash last night.

Police launched an investigation after a man arrived at Christchurch Hospital in a critical condition after being stabbed.

Enquiries revealed he was injured when two cars were parked at a red light and a man has gotten out of one of the vehicles and attacked the victim who was in the other car.

Thanks to CCTV footage, information from the public and some good investigative work a 26-year-old man was identified and arrested today.

He is due to appear in the Christchurch District Court tomorrow, Saturday 21 September, on a charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Police wish to thank members of the public for their assistance with information and footage.

