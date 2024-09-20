Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Teen To Face Court Following Takanini Burglary

Friday, 20 September 2024, 2:44 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

A teenager who allegedly drove a stolen vehicle and broke into a bar in Takanini will front court today.

At about 4am, a stolen Toyota Aqua was seen arriving at a commercial premises on Walters Road.

Detective Senior Sergeant Veronica McPherson, Counties Manukau CIB, says at least two offenders smashed the front glass panel and entered the building.

“A number of items were allegedly taken before they were disturbed by security.

“They fled in the stolen car and the Police Eagle helicopter has tracked the vehicle to an address in Manurewa where the three occupants have attempted to run.”

Detective Senior Sergeant McPherson says a 15-year-old was taken into custody immediately and a short time later a second person was arrested.

Enquiries remain ongoing to locate the third person.

“This type of offending will not be tolerated and we will continue to hold those to account who are inflicting harm on people’s businesses and livelihoods

“It takes everyone working together to keep our communities safe, so I encourage everyone who sees anything suspicious taking place to report it to us as soon as possible.”

A 15-year-old has been charged with burglary and unlawfully getting into a motor vehicle and will appear in Manukau Youth Court today.

