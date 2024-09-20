RNZRSA Christmas Parcels Head Off To Deployed New Zealand Defence Force Personnel

Thanks to the RNZRSA, a small piece of New Zealand is on its way to every member of the New Zealand Defence Force deployed overseas this Christmas.

Those serving personnel can expect some festive cheer from home, thanks to 140 RNZRSA Forces Gift Parcels which are now on the way to deployments around the world including in the Republic of Korea, South Sudan, Egypt, the Middle East and Antarctica.

Hon Chris Penk, Sir Wayne Shelford, Kieran Riley-McQuillan (from Silverstream School) and Major General Rob Krushka take part in the production line (Photo/NZDF)

The parcels were packed near Trentham Military Camp yesterday by a busy production line of `elves’ including the Minister for Veterans Hon Chris Penk, Commander Joint Forces New Zealand Major General Rob Krushka, RNZRSA National President Sir Wayne Shelford, staff from the RNZRSA’s National Office and volunteers from the New Zealand Defence Force.

Christmas boxes were filled with treats and Kiwi classics donated by the wonderful team from Pams. Each box also contained a poppy and a card handmade by students from Mt Cook and Silverstream Primary Schools in Wellington, to let those serving overseas know the country's thoughts are with them.

Commander Joint Forces New Zealand Major General Rob Krushka, who helped to pack the boxes, said that these small packages make a big difference to those away from home at Christmas.

Volunteers from the NZDF load goodies in to the packages heading overseas (Photo/NZDF)

“We know it's incredibly tough for our service personnel to be away from their families during special occasions such as birthdays and Christmas. The NZDF are very grateful to the RNZRSA for the packages which bring a little bit of joy to our personnel at what can be a challenging time.”

RNZRSA National President, Sir Wayne Shelford said the RNZRSA are proud to continue to support NZDF personnel around the world.

“This is the 84th year the RSA has sent these parcels to our military personnel overseas at Christmas. It's a small thing we can do to thank them for the sacrifice they are making, and to brighten their day a little.

We are committed to continuing our support to New Zealand's veterans of military service, including the more than 60,000 that have served since 1990.”

© Scoop Media

