Man Charged Over Pakuranga Stabbing

Friday, 20 September 2024, 3:53 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

A man faces court following an assault on a man in Pakuranga earlier this month.

Police have been investigating since a man arrived outside a property with stab wounds on Jade Avenue, on the afternoon of 6 September.

Detective Sergeant James Mapp, from Counties Manukau East CIB, says enquiries led Police to a Mt Wellington address this week.

A 24-year-old man was arrested and appeared in the Manukau District Court today.

“Police have charged the man with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm," Detective Sergeant Mapp says.

The man has been remanded in custody to reappear in the Manukau District Court on 23 September.

“While we can’t go into specifics about a case now before a court, we can reassure the community that we do not believe this was a random incident,” Detective Sergeant Mapp says.

“It’s pleasing we’ve been able to make an arrest, and Police are not seeking anyone else.

“The victim in this case has since been discharged from hospital and is recovering from his injuries.”

