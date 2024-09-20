Hurunui’s Littlest Fishes Learn Water Safety Skills

Hurunui’s babies and toddlers are taking to the water to learn lifesaving water skills.

“The most vulnerable group of children around water are the 12 to 24 month olds,” Hurunui District Council Learn to Swim teacher Serina Linton said. “They are very mobile but don’t have the cognitive ability to assess and understand the dangers of water.”

Linton and Maxine Bennett will be teaching water skills to babies and toddlers aged six months to four years old through the MainPower Amberley Pool’s expanded Learn to Swim Programme from October.

Maxine Bennett (left) and Serina Linton with the dummies they use in their training as part of their AUSTSWIM qualification. (Photo/Supplied)

Council’s Customer Services Manager Naomi Woodham said this is a new initiative for the pool following the successful introduction last year of the Toddler Sing and Splash classes in the toddlers’ pool.

“This is a broader programme to get little ones in the water younger and trained for water safety so they have a few skills behind them,” Linton said.

Linton has earned her swim teacher stripes by taking the 4+ classes for the past two seasons, while Maxine’s background as a surf lifesaver and long-distance swimmer also gives her an understanding of water and its risks.

“It’s real world training to cue them on what they need to know, as well as teaching parents and guardians what to do in the water, such as how to hold them so their heads don’t fall. It’s learning about body mechanics,” Linton said.

Babies lose about 70 newborn reflexes in the months after birth, including sealing off their airway when submerged in water, Linton said. “We teach them to hold their breath.”

“Water classes for infants and toddlers are taught to the child through the parent and are relaxed and fun. As such, the classes are suitable for parents who can't swim or don't feel confident in water, as well as those who can," Bennett said.

To register for the 6 months to 4 years babies and toddlers Learn to Swim classes, please email Amberley.pool@hurunui.govt.nz or go to Council’s website at www.hurunui.govt.nz/recreation/mainpower-amberley-swimming-pool

© Scoop Media

