Road Closed: Karangahape Road, Auckland - Auckland City
Saturday, 21 September 2024, 1:23 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A section of Karangahape Road is closed to traffic
following a fire this morning.
Emergency services were
called about 8.50am. Karangahape Road is currently closed
between Pitt Street and Upper Queen Street.
There are
no reports of
injures.
© Scoop Media
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading
Are you licensed for Scoop?
Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.
Join Pro Individual
Find out more