Police Investigating Suspicious Car Fires

Detective Senior Sergeant Martin Friend:

Police are investigating several suspicious vehicle fires in central Auckland in recent days and are seeking the public's help.

In the latest event, two vehicles were set alight a carpark on Park Road, Grafton, about 9.15pm. One vehicle suffered minor damage, while the other badly damaged.

It follows three other arson events in the city involving vehicles in the vicinity of Auckland Domain. One about 9pm on Wednesday, another about 9.55pm on Thursday, and another involving two cars on Stanley Street – close to the Domain – about 4.55pm yesterday afternoon. The vehicles suffered varying degrees of damage.

These fires have caused a lot of needless disruption to the lives of the victims, and they’re understandably annoyed at what has happened. We’re also concerned that these fires could have put people’s lives at risk.

We would like to hear from anyone who was in the Domain around those times and saw suspicious behaviour, especially around parked cars.

If you have any information that could help our enquiries, please update us online now [1] or call 105.

Please use the reference number 240920/1728.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers [2] on 0800 555 111.

