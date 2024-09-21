Road Closed, Hutt Road, Petone - Wellington
Saturday, 21 September 2024, 2:45 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Hutt Road between Jackson Street and Nevis Street is
closed following a serious crash.
Police were called
to the two-vehicle crash at around 2pm.
One person has
received serious injuries and another has minor
injuries.
The road is expected to be closed for some
time.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area and
expect
delays.
