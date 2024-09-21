Road Closed. SH6, Whangamoa - Tasman
Saturday, 21 September 2024, 6:59 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
State Highway 6, Whangamoa, near Kokorua Road, is closed
following a serious crash this afternoon.
Police were
called to the single-vehicle crash at around
5pm.
Initial indications suggest there are serious
injuries.
The Serious Crash Unit will be
attending.
Motorists are advised to take care and
expect
delays.
