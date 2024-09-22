Fatal Crash, SH6, Westland

One person has died and another is in a serious condition following a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 6/Ruatapu Road in Westland last night.

The crash happened halfway between Ruatapu and Ross, about 8:35pm.

Sadly, the driver of one of the cars died at the scene. The injured driver of the other vehicle was airlifted to hospital. Nobody else was involved.

Police are providing support to their next of kin.

State Highway 6 reopened about 4am.

The Serious Crash Unit carried out a scene examination and enquiries into what caused the crash are ongoing.

