Update: Name Release, Levin Homicide; And Further Public Appeal

Detective Senior Sergeant Dave Thompson:

Police can now name the deceased man in the ongoing homicide investigation in Levin.

Terrence Clough, aged 57, died at a Chester Street property on Thursday evening after being assaulted.

A post-mortem has now been completed, and Terrence’s body was returned to his family last night.

The 31-year-old male who appeared in Levin District Court on Friday charged with murder, was remanded in custody and is due to reappear in the High Court at Palmerston North on 11 October.

The investigation is ongoing to establish the events that led to Terrence’s death, and as part of that Police are seeking information from the public.

We are keen to speak with anyone that was in the area of Chester Street and Levin North School between 9:30pm and midnight on Thursday 19 September.

We are particularly interested if you saw a male walking by himself in dark clothing - it is believed that he had no shoes on.

If you have any information that could help enquiries, please update us online now or call 105.

Please use the reference number 240920/8756.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111

