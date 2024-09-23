Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Body Located In Search For Missing Man Bret Hill

Monday, 23 September 2024, 8:01 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police were notified about 1.40pm on Sunday that a body had been located by a member of the public near the Birchville Dam in Upper Hutt.

Formal identification has established the body is that of missing Upper Hutt man Bret Hill.

We extend our sympathies to his family and friends.

Mr Hill’s body was removed yesterday afternoon, and a scene examination was carried out.

His death will be referred to the Coroner.

We would like to thank the members of the public who assisted Police and provided information during the search for Mr Hill.

