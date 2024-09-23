TVNZ Trying To Find Savings A Bit Too Late

The NZ Herald has today reported that, according to internal emails, TVNZ's CEO is attempting to find $30 million in savings through cost cuts and website changes.

Just last month TVNZ reported a $85 million loss for the year, leaving the public asking why these changes haven’t been made sooner.

Taxpayers’ Union Communications Officer, Alex Emes, said:

“It’s all well and good that TVNZ has finally decided to act like a real business and find ways to minimise expenses. If only the alarm bells went off earlier! The fact that the CEO believes more than $30 million in savings can be found proves just how much fat there is to trim at the bloated state owned company.

"Had these savings been found earlier, the company would be in a far less dire situation than the one they find themselves in now. The mismanagement and lack of urgency is a prime example of why TVNZ should to be sold now while it still might actually be worth something.

“TVNZ’s CEO needs to come clean. Last year’s annual report had their CEO making more than a million dollars including a bonus incentive. This year, even though they just reported a $85 million loss, Jodi O'Donnell has taken a measly 5 percent pay cut. Will O'Donnell's savings include real cuts to the luxurious CEO pay package?

