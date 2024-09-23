Police Remembrance Day This Friday 27 September

On 29 September each year New Zealand Police commemorates Police Remembrance Day on the feast day of the Archangel Michael, the patron saint of police. This year it will be observed on Friday 27 September.

Police staff and members of the Police family will gather this Friday to mark Police Remembrance Day, a time to honour and remember colleagues now lost to us.

A national service will be held this Friday at the Royal New Zealand Police College (RNZPC) to honour staff who have been slain or died as a result of their duties, as well as serving, retired and former Police staff who have passed away in the preceding 12 months.

We will also remember our police colleagues in Australia and the Pacific who have been killed by criminal acts while performing their official duties or died as a result of their duties.

Commissioner Andrew Coster will attend the service along with the Minister of Police the Hon Mark Mitchell and Associate Minister of Police the Hon Casey Costello.

Wreaths will be laid at the Memorial Wall and recruits will perform a haka to honour those being remembered.

The national Remembrance Day service will be livestreamed on the Police website [1], the New Zealand Police Facebook page [2] and the New Zealand Police Museum Facebook page [3] from 11am on Friday 27 September.

The livestreaming will be recorded and will remain on the Facebook pages and website to watch after the service.

In addition to the national service, local Remembrance Day services will be held across the country.

On Police Remembrance Day and in the week leading up to it, Police staff throughout New Zealand wear the huia pin which was developed by the Police Association and New Zealand Police.

The tail plumage of the huia bird – now lost to us – is something rare and special and to wear it is considered by Māori to be a great honour. By incorporating the Police chevron into the huia tail feather, the design of the pin symbolises the honouring of someone special, now lost to police.

