Students From Across South Auckland Take Part In A Bilingual Hiikoi To Revive Te Puhinui

Photo/Supplied

Approximately 100 students from 18 schools across South Auckland will take part in a bilingual hiikoi (walk) to learn about Puhinui stream regeneration, as part of Mahuru Maaori. Led by Ngaati Te Ata Waiohua representatives, Te Pu-a-nga Maara and Auckland Council’s Sustainability Initiatives team, with support from Eke Panuku, students will be observing the tohu o te taiao (environmental indicators) and engaging in learning experiences to help restore Te Puhinui.

Auckland Council Senior Maaori Advisor, Erana Whaiapu, believes that connecting our tamariki to the stories of place creates a powerful ripple effect for change.

“This kauapapa is about the importance of collective moohiotanga (knowledge) by acknowledging the tohu within our taiao, hearing the the koorero and puuraakau (legends) inherited and shared from iwi and passing it down to the next generation who are, and will, navigate the challenges and solutions to climate change,” Ms Whaiapu says.

“We want to make sure they’re well equipped with a deep relationship to the whenua to find their call to action to look after it. To go back to their homes, share this maatauranga with their whaanau, and bring their whaanau back to the Puhinui Stream.”

The annual bilingual hiikoi originally created by Te Pu-a-nga Maara has been running since 2018 with their vision of Taiao Ora, Mauri Ora. Te Pu-a-nga Maara are strong advocates for the revival of koorero tuku iho, reconnecting people to place and regenerating te taiao. This year’s bilingual hiikoi is designed to connect students with Te Puhinui through hearing stories from local iwi that give a te ao Maaori perspective as they walk past significant sites in the area. The students will also learn how they can make a positive impact towards the awa (stream) through their actions.

Councillor Alf Filipaina, one of three Maaori Auckland Councillors, sees this event as an important signpost for our tamariki and whaanau in the Manukau area, and Auckland as a whole.

“Our tamariki hold the future responsibility for te taiao, it is vital we continue to create unique opportunities for them like this, to be involved, connect to the whenua, and lead climate responses in Taamaki Makaurau. The more people who take action for our awa, the greater positive impact there is,” Cr Filipaina says.

“The Puhinui Stream was once considered the most polluted of the Auckland region's monitored waterways. However, through a massive community effort, te mauri o te wai is being restored.”

Following a whakatau from Ngaati Te Ata Waiohua to welcome the schools into the day, the students will be divided into small groups, rotating between five place-based activation stations connected to te taiao. From plant identification, tikanga and native planting, to a workshop on maramataka, wai (water) monitoring, learning to work with invasive species, and a chance to pick up a set of binoculars and identify manu (bird), students will learn in a bilingual environment from Te Pu-a-nga Maara, Dr Tim Lovegrove from Auckland Council, sustainability experts from southern parks, Healthy Waters, and Whitebait Connection.

Papatoetoe South School teacher, Kerry Marshall-Harding (Ngaati Te Ata Waiohua), is excited for how this iwi-led event in partnership with Auckland Council promotes maatauranga Maaori in sustaining the environmental health of the local area.

“It's such an important event for our local students and teachers who are eager to come along and learn more about the environment through an alternative traditional event like this,” Mr Marshall-Harding says.

“The main focus of the hiikoi is looking at how to take care of our environment using maatauranga Maaori and other concepts for the betterment of everyone in our community- both present and future generations.”

Reflecting the important theme of passing down knowledge within this event, Maataatahi Taiao, a rangatahi Maaori-led climate response group will use their learning from previous waananga to teach the school students through storytelling, playing keemu (games), and learning waiata (songs).

The bilingual hiikoi at the Puhinui Reserve will be taking place on 24 September 2024, 9.30am-2.30pm. It is funded by the Ootara-Papatoetoe Local Board and is a closed event for invited schools.

More information about this hiikoi and related events can be found onOurAuckland.

