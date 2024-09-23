Name Release - Fatal Crash, SH6, Westland
Monday, 23 September 2024, 1:48 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now release the name of the man who died in a crash on SH6 between Ruatapu and Ross on Saturday 21 September.
He was Andrew James Procter, 40, of Ross.
Police extend our sympathies to his family at this difficult time.
Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.
© Scoop Media
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading
Are you licensed for Scoop?
Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.
Join Pro Individual
Find out more