Have You Seen Tyrha?

Police are appealing for assistance from the public to help locate 13-year-old Tyrha, who has been reported missing.

Tyrha was last seen at her home in Glen Innes last Thursday 19 September.

She is described as having brown, straight hair and a nose ring in her left nostril. She was last seen wearing dark clothing.

It’s believed Tyrha could be somewhere in the Albany area. She also has ties to the Whakatāne region.

Police and her family have concerns for Tyrha’s wellbeing and we ask anyone who sights her to please contact Police as soon as possible on 111.

Additionally, anyone who has further information on her whereabouts should contact Police on 105, quoting file number 240921/4334.

