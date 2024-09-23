Carterton Solar Farm Granted Fast Track Consent

An independent panel has approved resource consent, subject to conditions, for a solar farm in Carterton, Wairarapa.

Harmony Energy NZ #2 applied for resource consent under the COVID-19 Recovery (Fast-track Consenting) Act 2020.

The project involves constructing and operating a solar farm on approximately 156 hectares of land to supply electricity to the national grid. It includes installing approximately 240,000 solar panels and constructing power stations, a substation, a transformer, and a transmission line.

The resource consent conditions are in the decision report.

The decision comes 181 working days after the application was lodged with the Environmental Protection Authority.

The Environmental Protection Authority is not involved in the decision-making. We provide procedural advice and administrative support to the panel convenor, Judge Laurie Newhook, and the expert consenting panel he appoints.

© Scoop Media

