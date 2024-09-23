Deeply Disappointed At Decision To Drop EOI Process On Chateau Tongariro

Ruapehu Mayor Weston Kirton is urging the government to set-up a a special taskforce to facilitate discussions between key stakeholders, potential developers, and investors on saving the Chateau Tongariro Hotel / Supplied

Ruapehu Mayor Weston Kirton has expressed deep disappointment to learn (through the Herald Newspaper 21 September 2024) of the Department of Conservation's (DoC) apparent decision not to proceed with the planned expressions of interest (EOI) process for potential new operators of the Chateau Tongariro Hotel.

"We had every confidence that the EOI process would open up the possibility of credible developers stepping forward to restore this treasured landmark and reinstate it as a major contributor to both Ruapehu and New Zealand's tourism economy and heritage," said Mayor Kirton. "While the challenges surrounding the Chateau may seem difficult, they are not insurmountable."

The Chateau Tongariro Hotel is far more than just a historic building in the World Heritage Tongariro National Park. It represents a legacy of cultural significance, economic vitality, and tourism excellence that is vital to the identity and prosperity of Ruapehu and Aotearoa. Suggestions of "decommissioning" this near 100-year-old, Category 1 Historic neo-Georgian building would mean the tragic loss of all that it contributes to our region and nation.

Council is aware of credible developers with a proven track record in heritage and hotel development, who have worked with iwi on similar projects, who are eager to explore the opportunity. The door must remain open for these discussions to take place.

"We strongly suggest government establishes a special taskforce to facilitate discussions between key stakeholders, potential developers, and investors. Suggestions of decommissioning should not even be on DoC's radar while credible parties are willing to explore the opportunity the Chateau represents," Kirton continued.

Mayor Kirton also highlighted the strong public desire to see the Chateau preserved, as evidenced by the more than 12,000 people who have signed the "Save the Chateau Petition”. This outpouring of support from local communities, New Zealanders, and people around the world reflects the deep connection and commitment to restoring this iconic building.

"I urge everyone who hasn't yet signed the petition to join us. Help us send a clear message of support to see the Chateau Tongariro Hotel returned to its full strength as a major contributor to regional tourism and a symbol of our shared heritage and cultural identity," concluded Mayor Kirton.

The "Save the Chateau Petition” can be found on Council’s website; ruapehudc.govt.nz Facebook page; facebook.com/ruapehudc or the Petitions.Parliament.nz website.

