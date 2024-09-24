Fatal Crash: Summit Road, Christchurch
Tuesday, 24 September 2024, 8:13 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died following a crash in Christchurch
early this morning.
Police were notified of the single
vehicle crash on Summit Road at 1.25am today.
One
person died and one person was critically
injured.
Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash
are under
way.
