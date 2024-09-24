Police Drill Down On Pair Following Aggravated Robbery

Police have unscrewed a pair’s plans after two men allegedly stole tools from a hardware shop and presented a firearm at store workers in East Tāmaki yesterday.

Detective Inspector Karen Bright, from Counties Manukau CIB, says the incident at a commercial address on Harris Road was reported to Police at around 3.42pm yesterday.

“A man has entered the store and walked around for close to an hour before allegedly leaving the store with tools that weren’t paid for.

“Two employees have then chased after the alleged offender as he was leaving.”

Detective Inspector Bright says the man has run to a vehicle where another man was waiting.

“The person in the car is alleged to have presented an imitation firearm towards the workers before the pair fled in a black Subaru.

“Our staff managed to track the vehicle and the Police Eagle helicopter quickly located at an address on Kemble Close, Māngere.

“They have attempted to leave that address, however an armed vehicle stop was conducted and both males were taken into custody.”

She says the stolen power tools and a replica pistol were located.

“This was exceptional work by the officers involved, and thankfully no one was injured.

“But this incident should serve as a reminder, we take any incident where there are threats of violence or presentation of firearms towards the community seriously.”

Two men, aged 38 and 27, will appear in Manukau District Court on Thursday facing charges including aggravated assault, shoplifting and presenting an object like a firearm.

