Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Police Drill Down On Pair Following Aggravated Robbery

Tuesday, 24 September 2024, 9:42 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police have unscrewed a pair’s plans after two men allegedly stole tools from a hardware shop and presented a firearm at store workers in East Tāmaki yesterday.

Detective Inspector Karen Bright, from Counties Manukau CIB, says the incident at a commercial address on Harris Road was reported to Police at around 3.42pm yesterday.

“A man has entered the store and walked around for close to an hour before allegedly leaving the store with tools that weren’t paid for.

“Two employees have then chased after the alleged offender as he was leaving.”

Detective Inspector Bright says the man has run to a vehicle where another man was waiting.

“The person in the car is alleged to have presented an imitation firearm towards the workers before the pair fled in a black Subaru.

“Our staff managed to track the vehicle and the Police Eagle helicopter quickly located at an address on Kemble Close, Māngere.

“They have attempted to leave that address, however an armed vehicle stop was conducted and both males were taken into custody.”

She says the stolen power tools and a replica pistol were located.

“This was exceptional work by the officers involved, and thankfully no one was injured.

“But this incident should serve as a reminder, we take any incident where there are threats of violence or presentation of firearms towards the community seriously.”

Two men, aged 38 and 27, will appear in Manukau District Court on Thursday facing charges including aggravated assault, shoplifting and presenting an object like a firearm.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 