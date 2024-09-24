Parking Infringement Fees To Increase Following Government Announcement

From Tuesday 1 October, parking infringement fees will increase in line with the Government announcement about regulatory changes.

The Government announced the nationwide changes to parking infringement fees on 29 August 2024.

The Ministry of Transport sets the country’s parking infringement fees.

Most parking infringement fees have not been reviewed for two decades. The Government has applied a Consumer Price Index (CPI) to adjust for inflation, meaning most parking infringement fees will increase by 70 percent. The Government’s changes also apply to infringement fees resulting in vehicle towage and storage fees.

The largest increase is for anyone illegally parking in a mobility car park. To help keep these parks free for people with a disability, the infringement fee will increase from $150 to $750.

Infringement fees for driving in a bus lane ($150) and for not displaying a current WOF or Registration ($200) are not changing.

Common parking offences and their infringement fee increases are listed below. For more information visit the parking infringements page on our website.

Parking offence Before 1 October 2024 From 1 October 2024 Overstaying in a metered space Up to 30 mins $12 $20 30 mins to 1 hour $15 $25 1 to 2 hours $21 $36 2 to 4 hours $30 $51 4 to 6 hours $42 $71 More than 6 hours $57 $97 Other parking offences Not paying for metered space $40 $70 Unsafe parking to pedestrians or other vehicles $60 $100 Parking on footpath $40 $70 Illegally parking in a mobility car park $150 $750

Avoid getting a ticket by always checking the signage and follow the rules for parking in that location.Ensure you pay the required fee, don’t overstay the maximum time allowed, and be sure that your WOF and Registration are up-to-date and displayed.

Parking fees (meter, coupon, and permit fees) are not increasing.

Parking infringement fees go into the Council’s overall budget for the city and help to fund services provided by the Council.

Find out more about the Government announcement here: www.beehive.govt.nz/release/government-update-parking-penalties

