Greyhound Dies Due To ‘Carnage Collision’ At Addington Raceway

SAFE is renewing its urgent call for a ban on greyhound racing after the first race-related death of the 2024/25 season. Rocket Queen suffered a catastrophic compound fracture to her right leg during a race at Addington Raceway, Christchurch, on 20 September 2024.

Rocket Queen was one of four greyhounds involved in a collision during the race, with three other dogs sustaining injuries, including a suspected fracture.

SAFE Campaign Manager Emma Brodie says this tragic incident is not an isolated event, but part of an ongoing pattern of cruelty in the greyhound racing industry.

"Rocket Queen’s death is not an anomaly; this is a predictable outcome in an industry that consistently fails to protect the dogs in its care," says Brodie.

"It’s both infuriating and heartbreaking that, despite years of warnings and public outcry, greyhounds continue to suffer and die in the name of entertainment."

This latest death adds to the growing toll of greyhound fatalities. Last season saw nearly double the number of deaths compared to the previous season. Thirteen greyhounds died in the 2023/24 season from race-related injuries, compared to seven in 2022/23.

Earlier this year, Addington Raceway was temporarily closed for two months for remedial work following a spate of animal welfare concerns, including the deaths of three dogs in just one month.

"No amount of track repairs or superficial ‘safety measures’ can change the reality that greyhound racing amounts to a death sentence for these dogs," says Brodie.

"This industry exists solely to fuel gambling profits, and it has no place in modern Aotearoa."

SAFE is calling on the Government to intervene immediately and ban greyhound racing in New Zealand.

"This is more than just a welfare failure; it’s a moral failure. Greyhound racing does not reflect the values of New Zealanders, and the continuation of this industry is a stain on our national conscience."

"It’s time for the Government to show true leadership and bring an end to this cruel and outdated industry before more lives are needlessly lost."

© Scoop Media

