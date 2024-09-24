Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Fewer Road Cones Ahead

Tuesday, 24 September 2024, 4:14 pm
Press Release: Gisborne District Council

The community will be seeing less road cones and disruptions on our roads thanks to a new approach to traffic management planning.

Gisborne District Council has developed a singular Traffic Management Plan (TMP) specific to our local roads for work in the recovery space in order to streamline processes and reduce costs.

Council Director of Community Lifelines Tim Barry says previously we required a plan for each area of work on the roading network but the new TMP rmeans all sites involved in recovery work will be subject to the one plan.

“This better meets the needs of our communities and reduces costs while continuing to prioritise staff and user safety.”

“The greatest impact of the new TMP relates to unattended work sites, which include dropouts, slips and long-term faults. This means road users can expect a decrease in road cones at these sites as cones will be replaced with semi-permanent markers.”

The new TMP aligns with Minister of Energy and Resources Simeon Brown’s comments about road cones.

“Excessive use of road cones and temporary speed limit reductions - sometimes left in place when work is complete - simply increases cost, forces people to slow down, and frustrates drivers.”

The result of the new TMP will mean significantly reduced costs as there is no longer any need to hire cones, temporary signage will be used and sites are now more likely to comply with the rules as markers will not blow away.

In addition labour costs will dramatically reduce as unattended site monitoring will be site by site rather than every twenty-four hours as per the old rules.

The local operating procedures for attended and active sites, such as footpath repairs, night repair work, and working on a shoulder, continue to be a work in progress.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Gisborne District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 