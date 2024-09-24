Rai Valley Crash: Police Seek Public’s Help

Dashcam video and witnesses are being sought by Police investigating a serious motorcycle crash in Rai Valley, Tasman, on Saturday.

The crash, involving one rider, happened about 4.50pm on State Highway 6 at Whangamoa.

The rider suffered critical injuries after falling while navigating a curve. They were part of a group of about six motorcyclists.

The victim remains in a critical condition in Wellington Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit.

Police would like to hear from witnesses or anyone who has dashcam footage of the crash, or the moments before it.

If you have any information that could help our enquiries, please update us online now [1] or call 105.

Please use the reference number 240922/5105.

