Serious Crash, State Highway 2, Tutira - Eastern

Police are responding to a two vehicle crash on State Highway 2 near Matahorua Road, Tutira, Hastings.

Police received the report around 6:15pm.

Two people are reported to be in a serious condition.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

The road is closed and motorists are advised to take an alternate route.

