Serious Crash, State Highway 2, Tutira - Eastern
Tuesday, 24 September 2024, 7:53 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are responding to a two vehicle crash on State
Highway 2 near Matahorua Road, Tutira,
Hastings.
Police received the report around
6:15pm.
Two people are reported to be in a serious
condition.
The Serious Crash Unit has been
advised.
The road is closed and motorists are advised
to take an alternate
route.
© Scoop Media
Are you licensed for Scoop?
Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.
Join Pro Individual
Find out more