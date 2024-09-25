Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Fatal Crash On Pohuehue Road, Puhoi

Wednesday, 25 September 2024, 8:19 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police are at the scene of a three-vehicle crash near Puhoi this morning.

One person has died, and another person is being taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The crash was reported on Pohuehue Road at around 6.13am.

Initially, two vehicles collided in the crash.

The driver of one vehicle has sadly died at the scene, with the driver of the second vehicle suffering serious injuries. They have been transported to Auckland City Hospital.

A third vehicle has had a secondary crash at the scene.

The occupants of the third vehicle are shaken but have not required transport to hospital.

A section of Pohuehue Road is currently closed while the Serious Crash Unit carry out an examination of the scene.

Traffic is being diverted at the intersection with Mahurangi West Road, which is to the north of the crash scene.

Traffic is being turned around at the southern end of the scene.

Police advise motorists to avoid the area if possible as it is expected the road will be closed for some time this morning.

