Regional Public Transport Plan Opens For Consultation

From today, Canterbury Regional Council (Environment Canterbury) is inviting people to make a submission on a refreshed plan for the region’s public transport network.

The draft plan contains a proposed new vision for public transport in Canterbury and outlines key priority areas such as improving our environment, growing patronage, accessibility, innovation and technology, and affordability.

“Public transport takes many forms with communities across our region,” said Environment Canterbury Chair Peter Scott.

“With limited funding available, we need to make sure we make the best decisions to deliver a public transport network that is integrated with urban development, innovative and meets the needs of new and existing customers,” he added.

“Effective public transport is the lifeline that connects us to work, school, recreation and our friends and family, so it’s important we get this right - we want to hear from you,” Chair Scott added.

We know that Canterbury is growing. By 2050, 700,000 people are projected to live in Greater Christchurch, and a fit-for-purpose transport network will become even more important.

The draft plan covers public transport for the region which includes services such as Metro, MyWay by Metro in Timaru, Total Mobility and Community Vehicle Trusts. It was developed in partnership with local councils who provide city and town planning alongside the infrastructure required to deliver these services, and the NZ Transport Agency.

Within the draft plan is a proposal for a new policy that would allow people to travel with domestic pets. In other cities in Aotearoa New Zealand trials of pets on public transport have been successful, with no issues and few complaints.

“We’re keen to understand what controls are needed for our bus users in Greater Christchurch and Timaru to be comfortable with pets on public transport,” Councillor Joe Davies said.

Conditions being proposed would allow adult passengers to bring a single pet on board, as long it is in an approved carrier at off-peak times (weekdays 9-3pm, and after 6pm, all-day weekends).

There is also a proposal to potentially loosen those restrictions in future to allow for leashed and muzzled dogs and increasing the limit to two pets per passenger.

“We want to gauge how people feel about these proposals – now's the time to have your say,” he added.

Public consultation opened today and will run until 5pm on Thursday 24 October 2024.

Have your say at ecan.govt.nz/pt4me.

