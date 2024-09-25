Wheels In Motion On New Skatepark For Waitara

Skatepark concept (Photo/Supplied)

NPDC and Te Kōwhatu Tū Moana Trust are preparing a Christmas present for Waitara skateboarders with construction of the new skatepark in Otupaiia Marine Park getting underway in the next few weeks.

To make way for the new facility, the existing skatepark is being removed from 1 October, and the new one expected to be built and ready to use by Christmas.

“It’s really exciting to have got to this point of putting spades in the ground and to see all the ideas and input from our community become a reality,” says the trust Pou Toka, Tiri Porter.

“This project is a great example of community collaboration with locals, particularly skateboarders of all ages, heavily involved in designing the features of the skatepark so we end up with something they will enjoy.”

As well as being bigger and featuring a range of elements to test people’s skills, skateboarders were keen to host events at the site, so the design has taken that into consideration.

“It was really important to us that the people of Waitara drove this project so they not only get something they will use, but they will have a sense of ownership and take care of it and ensure others do too.”

Features include an open bowl, half and quarter pipes, jump box, a range of ledges as well as seating and shade shelter. The design by skatepark specialists Convic, was informed by several rounds of community feedback.

Local contractors and suppliers will be involved in the project.

NPDC is funding the skatepark project through money allocated from the Government’s Better Off Funding budget.

This is stage three of four for the redevelopment of Otupaiia Marine Park which started with new barbecues, picnic tables and shelters that opened to the public for Christmas last year, and work is underway on the Te Pae o Te Rangi Coastal Walkway extension between Bell Block and Waitara.

Otupaiia Marine Park Concept Plan (Photo/Supplied)

Fast facts:

The redevelopment of Otupaiia Marine Park is the first of its kind under the co-management relationship between NPDC and Te Kōwhatu Tū Moana (governed by Manukorihi and Otaraua Hapū), which received assets and rights under the New Plymouth District Council (Waitara Lands) Act 2018.

In September 2022 the Mayor and Councillors agreed on the projects to be supported by the first tranche of Three Waters Better Off Funding allocated to NPDC with $1m allocated to the redevelopment of Otupaiia Marine Park.

In 2023, Taranaki Electricity Trust announced a grant of $950,000 to go towards developing a youth zone and water play area.

Other funders for the park’s redevelopment are Te Tai Pari, Waitara Community Board, Methanex, OMV, Te Ara Whakamua (DIA), Todd Energy, Toi Foundation and Waka Kotahi.

NPDC looks after 1,600ha of park and reserve land, 14 playing courts and eight skateparks.

© Scoop Media

