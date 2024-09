One Person Dies Following Avalanche

One person has died following an avalanche in the Arrowsmith Range area today.

Police were notified of the avalanche at 12.25pm.

One person was trapped in the avalanche and was in a critical condition when recovered at around 1pm.

Tragically they died a short time later.

Nobody is unaccounted for following the avalanche.

Details of the deceased cannot be provided until all necessary next of kin notifications have taken place.

