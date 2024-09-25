Delays On SH1 South Of Christchurch To South Canterbury Tonight

SH1 south of Christchurch particularly from Rolleston to the Rangitata River bridge will be slower than normal this evening, with urgent night work at the Ashburton/ Hakatere River bridge tonight.

The urgent work from 8pm Wednesday to 3 am Thursday will add another 15 minutes to overnight travel. There are already multiple sites with varying delays of up to 30-minute north of the Rangitata, says NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA).

NZTA crews are repairing the highway pavement and potholes at the northern approach to the Ashburton/Hakatere River Bridge tonight.

NZTA thanks all Ashburton and South Canterbury drivers for their patience this evening and overnight as this key piece of highway maintenance is completed while the weather is on our side.

