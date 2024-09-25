Fatal Crash, Galloway Street, Hamilton East
Wednesday, 25 September 2024, 6:17 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died following a crash involving one
vehicle at the intersection of Galloway Street and Albert
Street, Hamilton East.
Emergency services responded
around 12:15pm.
One person was located deceased at the
scene.
The Serious Crash Unit was
advised.
Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash
are
ongoing.
