DCC Votes To Retain Aurora Energy

Dunedin (Wednesday, 25 September 2024) – The Dunedin City Council has voted to retain ownership of Aurora Energy after receiving overwhelming feedback from the public.

Mayor of Dunedin Jules Radich says today’s Council decision reflects the views of many of the people who took time to make submissions during public consultation.

While Councillors also considered feedback in favour of selling the company, the overwhelming majority – about 80% of submissions received – favoured keeping the company in DCC ownership as a strategic asset.

“I believe in active listening and what I’m hearing is that our people will take the discomfort of higher debt and rates rises in order to retain Aurora.

“They are simply not ready to sell, and we do not have a mandate to dispose of their asset.”

Mayor Radich said the 13-2 vote in favour of retaining Aurora was a clear outcome after a period of significant deliberation and debate.

“This has been a significant issue for Councillors and the wider community, and on behalf of the DCC I want to thank everyone who took part in the consultation process and shared their views.

“We have heard from a wide range of people, groups and experts and Council has diligently considered all the feedback. As a result, we’ve decided the best option for our city is to retain ownership of Aurora Energy.

“The challenge now is for Council to find ways to generate more income to support our capital spending plans and service delivery.

“The focus now shifts to our upcoming 9-year plan process, and there’s no doubt Council and the community will need to have some difficult discussions about the community’s priorities for the years ahead.”

© Scoop Media

