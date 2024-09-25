Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

DCC Votes To Retain Aurora Energy

Wednesday, 25 September 2024, 7:11 pm
Press Release: Dunedin City Council

Dunedin (Wednesday, 25 September 2024) – The Dunedin City Council has voted to retain ownership of Aurora Energy after receiving overwhelming feedback from the public.

Mayor of Dunedin Jules Radich says today’s Council decision reflects the views of many of the people who took time to make submissions during public consultation.

While Councillors also considered feedback in favour of selling the company, the overwhelming majority – about 80% of submissions received – favoured keeping the company in DCC ownership as a strategic asset.

“I believe in active listening and what I’m hearing is that our people will take the discomfort of higher debt and rates rises in order to retain Aurora.

“They are simply not ready to sell, and we do not have a mandate to dispose of their asset.”

Mayor Radich said the 13-2 vote in favour of retaining Aurora was a clear outcome after a period of significant deliberation and debate.

“This has been a significant issue for Councillors and the wider community, and on behalf of the DCC I want to thank everyone who took part in the consultation process and shared their views.

“We have heard from a wide range of people, groups and experts and Council has diligently considered all the feedback. As a result, we’ve decided the best option for our city is to retain ownership of Aurora Energy.

“The challenge now is for Council to find ways to generate more income to support our capital spending plans and service delivery.

“The focus now shifts to our upcoming 9-year plan process, and there’s no doubt Council and the community will need to have some difficult discussions about the community’s priorities for the years ahead.”

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Dunedin City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 