No Escape For Driver Who Allegedly Rammed Police Car

Police have arrested a gang member who allegedly rammed a Police vehicle before fleeing across west Auckland late last night.

A stolen vehicle was seen travelling on Titirangi Road and a Police unit signalled for the driver to stop.

Waitematā West Area Prevention Manager Inspector Kelly Farrant says the driver initially stopped.

“At this point the driver reversed into the Police vehicle behind it, causing some minor damage,” she says.

“The vehicle has then taken off at speed towards Avondale.”

No Police staff suffered any injuries.

Inspector Farrant says the Police Eagle helicopter was deployed to the area, and quickly located the stolen car.

“Eagle spotted the vehicle travelling at high speed through Kelston, and relayed its position to ground units as it entered the Northwestern Motorway at Massey and headed towards the city.

“Spikes were successfully deployed in the Avondale area, but the vehicle continued on rims through the Waterview Tunnel, eventually exiting and smashed through the gate of a school in Mount Roskill.”

The 37-year-old driver, a patched Head Hunter, was taken into custody at the scene without further incident.

“Our staff also located a loaded crossbow and several arrows in the stolen vehicle,” Inspector Farrant says.

“The man will appear in the Waitākere District Court today charged with assault, operating a motor vehicle recklessly and failing to stop for Police.

“I acknowledge and thank the range of Police staff involved in responding to this incident. Their decision making was spot on and resulted in not only a safe and swift conclusion to this incident but one less dangerous weapon off the street”.

© Scoop Media

