Contract Signed To Build New Police Boat For Auckland

Police has announced the signing of a contract to begin the construction of a new Police boat – Deodar IV – with the build phase expected to begin in January 2025.

The arrival of Deodar IV has come a step closer with the finished boat anticipated to be ready for sea trials in December 2026.

Deodar III – Deodar IV’s predecessor – has been patrolling the Hauraki Gulf and coastline since 2007 and at nearly 17 years old is requiring increasing maintenance and repairs to keep the boat seaworthy.

Deodar III was deployed for the likes of Whakaari/White Island after the 2019 eruption, supporting inter-agency operations, acting as a platform for the Police National Dive Squad and as a primary evacuation vessel in body recovery.

Office in Charge of Auckland Maritime Unit, Senior Sergeant Garry Larsen says Deodar III has served Police well but has nearly reached its end of life, so it’s time for a new vessel.

“Like Deodar III, the new vessel will be designed for stability, reliability and flexibility in a vast range of tasks, from attending crime scenes and apprehending offenders to search and rescue, medical emergencies, supporting public events, promoting water safety and facilitating training.”

Deodar IV will be a like-for-like replacement – the same overall size at 18.7m long and with the same sleek marine-grade aluminium catamaran design as Deodar III.

“The new boat will feature improvements to make it more fit for purpose, including an extended wheelhouse which provides more space and better visibility.

"This will be especially helpful when responding to search and rescue jobs.

"The medical bay and prisoner transport area have also been modified to suit the needs of those spaces, and we are pleased there will be carbon emission reduction features.”

Senior Sergeant Larsen says Auckland’s Hauraki Gulf and coastline is a big beat to cover.

“It’s vital that we get the design of the boat right and ensure that it’s fit for the diverse and demanding job it will be doing.”

Funding for the new Deodar IV was approved in December 2022, and was confirmed in Budget 24, alongside provision to cover the continued maintenance of Lady Liz IV.

The successful tenderer, announced last year, was Whanganui-based Q-West which built Deodar III, the Wellington Police launch Lady Liz IV, and Customs boat Hawk V. Teknicraft Design Ltd, of Beachlands, Auckland, is designing the boat.

