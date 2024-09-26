A Tree Too Far For Alleged Offender

One man’s dash into the bush in an attempt to evade Police came unstuck near Ramarama.

At around 6pm on Wednesday, Police had a report of a family harm incident outside a bar in Drury, witnessed by members of the public.

Counties Manukau South Area Prevention Manager, Inspector Matt Hoyes says the vehicle the male offender left in was later seen near Ramarama.

“The vehicle was followed to Pratts Road, where the man ran from the car into dense bush nearby.

“As a result, the Police Eagle helicopter deployed to the area, along with a Dog Unit on the ground.”

Inspector Hoyes says Police staff worked together for around half an hour monitoring the man’s movements.

“He climbed a tree in efforts to hide from us, but Eagle had eyes on him the whole time.

“With our dog unit on the ground, he eventually came down from the tree and was taken into custody.”

The man suffered a minor dog bite and was treated. Today, the 44-year-old patched Nomads gang member will appear in the Papakura District Court.

He has been charged with failing to stop and reckless driving.

“Enquiries are ongoing into the initial incident, but this was a great outcome from our staff last night who have now put the man before the Court.

“I’d also like to thank those members of the public for alerting us to the family harm incident,” Inspector Hoyes says.

