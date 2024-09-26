Council Commits To Holistic Climate Action

Environment Canterbury's first Climate Action Plan was approved by Council during a meeting yesterday (Wednesday 25 September). The plan outlines the regional council’s current and future response to climate change.

You can read and download the plan online on the Our climate action webpage.

Four climate action themes

The plan divides climate action into four broad themes:

Adaptive, resilient communities

Climate resilient ecosystems

Transition to low emissions

Climate leadership.

The plan identifies 12 actions and 52 sub-actions designed to tackle the most serious climate risks to our region. With these wide-ranging actions, Environment Canterbury seeks to adapt to and mitigate the impacts of climate change.

Examples of actions include everything from improving flood protection and managing pests to integrating climate change into Council decision-making and supporting decarbonisation efforts in the region.

Aligned to Council outcomes

Acting Chair Craig Pauling said the plan plots a course of action for the Council and our region.

“The plan is timely and significant, especially considering the Council’s declaration of a climate emergency and the work we’ve done with other councils, Papatipu Rūnanga, our Youth Rōpu and the community on climate change matters since.

“The plan also aligns with the work programmes in our Long-Term Plan. The actions are pragmatic, based on the best information available, and measurable,” Pauling said.

Fully funded actions

All actions in the Climate Action Plan are either fully funded through Environment Canterbury’s 2024-2034 Long-Term Plan or co-funded along with other Canterbury councils as part of the Canterbury Climate Partnership Plan – a collaborative climate action plan created by staff and representatives of all 11 councils in the region. You can read the Canterbury Climate Partnership Plan on the Canterbury Mayoral Forum website.

We will report back on our climate action progress each year between 2025 and 2027 then review the Climate Action Plan in 2027.

Youth Rōpū statement

Environment Canterbury’s Youth Rōpū, who represent young people across the region, feel strongly about climate action and contributed a statement to the plan.

“Taking action on climate change is taking action for our future, it is taking action for those alive today, it is taking action for those alive tomorrow, it is taking action for what we want the world to be,” the Youth Rōpū said.

© Scoop Media